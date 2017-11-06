Home Indiana Jasper Chamber of Commerce Will Host Digital Job Fair November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development are hosting a digital job fair. This job fair will highlight job openings in the Jasper area.

This is one of three trial programs that will give selected employers the opportunity to virtually present information about their business and job descriptions.

Several employers, including Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Kimball Electronics Jasper, Kimball International, and Meyer Distributing, will be sharing information about available opportunities.

Vincennes University-Jasper Campus will also participate to discuss the training programs it offers.

The digital job fair will be on Wednesday, November 15th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST (10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST).

You should register even if you can’t make it so you can receive a link to a recording of the job fair.

To register, visit Jasper Digital Job Fair.

