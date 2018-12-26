Home Indiana Jasper caucus chooses Vonderheide to serve as Mayor December 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Jasper Republican precinct committee members have chosen someone to replace Mayor Terry Seitz in 2019.

Jasper Common Council member Dean Vonderheide was chosen during a caucus vote Wednesday morning. Vonderheide has served on the council since 2016.

Seitz’s resignation will be effective January 6, 2019 and Vonderheide will take over January 7, and fill the remaining one year of the term.

Seitz is taking a job with Senator-elect Mike Braun’s office. Braun was elected to the united states senate in November.

Another caucus will take place Saturday, January 12, to fill Vonderheide’s at-large council seat.

