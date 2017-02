Home Indiana Jasper Cabinet Building Demolition to Start in Two Days February 8th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Demolition on the old Jasper Cabinet Building beings in two days. The process is expected to last three to four weeks.

Developers will turn the nearby block kiln building into an 80 room hotel. Apartments, retail and office space will be constructed in the remaining space.

Below are two renderings of part of the $30 million River Centre Project.







