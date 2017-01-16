Jasper Cabinet Building To Be Demolished

After sitting vacant since 2001, the Jasper Cabinet building will be torn down to make way for new development.

Jasper Cabinet closed in 2001 and the building has recently been sold. Weather permitting, it will be demolished in March.

The demolition is part of the $30-million River Center Project.

Developer Jane Hendrickson plans to turn the nearby block kiln building into an 80-room hotel, with the rest of the space turned into apartments, retail and office space.

