Home Indiana Jasper Bus Driver’s Hard Work Leads To Parole Warrant Arrest October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper bus driver’s hard work leads to a parole warrant arrest on Monday afternoon. A bus driver called Jasper Police around 4 p.m. after she was unable to locate the parents of one of the students she was trying to drop off.

The juvenile was taken to JPD. Officers called the parents and told them their child was at the police department and could be picked up. Once they arrived, police identified the parents.

Police say 39-year-old Jason Swinburne had an active parole warrant out of Ohio. Swinburne was taken to the Dubois County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio. His charges include Aggravated Battery.

The child was released to the mother.

