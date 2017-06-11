Home Indiana Jasper to Battle South Bend St. Joe for Title Game June 11th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Jasper baseball will be making its fifth appearance in the title game over the span of a little more than a decade as they try for their fifth state championship in program history.

The Wildcats play at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Saturday, June 17 against South Bend St. Joseph.

To get there, Jasper needed a 3-2 extra innings win against Northview in the semi-state round.

The Knights scored two runs to tie the game late, but a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave the Wildcats a 3-2 advantage they would not relinquish.

First pitch for the state championship game is at 1:00 p.m. CT.

