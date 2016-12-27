Jasper Battery Suspect Turns Himself into Police
A battery suspect has turned himself into the Jasper Police Department. Jasper Police track down a suspect in connection to a recent battery. It happened Monday around 11 p.m. Officers along with firefighters and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Main Street Monday night to help a woman who had allegedly been beaten.
Police say Benton turned himself in just after 1 p.m. CT.
Benton faces several charges including battery, strangulation and possession of marijuana over 30 grams.
He was arrested and is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.