Jasper Battery Suspect Turns Himself into Police

A battery suspect has turned himself into the Jasper Police Department. Jasper Police track down a suspect in connection to a recent battery. It happened Monday around 11 p.m. Officers along with firefighters and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Main Street Monday night to help a woman who had allegedly been beaten.

Police say Benton turned himself in just after 1 p.m. CT.

Benton faces several charges including battery, strangulation and possession of marijuana over 30 grams.

He was arrested and is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

