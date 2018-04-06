Home Indiana Jasper Based Company Expands, Creating 300 Jobs April 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Dubois County manufacturer is expanding within the Hoosier state and with it comes more than 300 new jobs.

The Jasper Group has bought a new manufacturing site in Orange County, Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand to cut the ribbon on the 1.2 million square foot facility in Orleans, Indiana.

The expansion will create more than 300 new jobs by 2021.

Renovations are already underway and the Jasper Group is also adding new manufacturing equipment and IT infrastructure. This is Jasper Group’s seventh manufacturing site and its largest operations center.

The company makes seating and case goods products.

Comments

comments