Home Indiana Jasper Baseball Looks for Another Strong Campaign March 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Jasper Wildcats baseball team lost several seniors to the collegiate level, but hopes to have the returning starters fill the void in 2018.

Seniors Austin Simmers and Jacob Lents will help lead the charge of a new-look Jasper squad.

The Wildcats will also compete in the Class 4A postseason after moving up from 3A last year.

Jasper opens the season at home against Mt. Carmel March 26.

First pitch is at 5:30 ET.

Comments

comments