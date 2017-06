The Wildcats had their chances with runners in scoring position, but were not able to drive them home in a 4-0 loss to South Bend St. Joseph.

The IHSAA 3A baseball championship game featured strong pitching from the Indians and not enough on offense from Jasper as they finish runner-up for the fourth time in the last eight years.

Jasper completed their state-record 16th title game appearance, while St. Joseph secures its first-ever title.

