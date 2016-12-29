Home Indiana Jasper Authorities Offer Reward for Stolen Trailer December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are offering a reward for a stolen trailer back in November. Police began their investigation on November 16th when someone stole a Bri-Mar dump trailer from Monster Recycling. The trailer was taken between Saturday, November 5th and Wednesday, November 9th from the area near 1316 Vine Street in Jasper.

The Community Strike Force Against Crime is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft.

If you have information on the suspect(s) or know the location of the trailer, you are asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

