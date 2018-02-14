Jasper Astra Theatre Undergoes $1.6M Renovations

An 83-year-old theater in Jasper is undergoing a $1.6 million renovation. The Astra Theatre was purchased in December 2015 by Next Act, Inc.

After an endowment with Dubois County the project began. It will have 357 seats, with a brand new balcony section, a concession stand, and will have wheel chair accessibility.

Officials say despite some minor hiccups, the renovations are moving along.

Marc Steczyk said, “As you can imagine when you open up an 83-year old building and discover some flaws and you couldn’t see without uncovering things, there were some unexpected issues that arose but we think we are through that and we are totally to the rebuild point at this point so knock on wood.”

Astra Theatre will also serve alcohol. It’s set to open on April 14th.

Nashville recording artists Will Kimbrough and Patrick Sweany will re-open the theatre in April.

Other big name artists are in talks to play there later in the year. Those names will be released in the coming weeks.

To find information about the theater go to Astra Theatre.

