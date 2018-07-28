Home Sports Harrison Jason St. Clair, Others Show Tri-State Strength at ADFPF Full Power Nationals July 28th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Harrison

Jason St. Clair is what Tri-State strength is all about.

He has been “Raising The Bar” for a few years now, breaking his own records in the process.

At the American Drug Free Powerlifting Federation (ADFPF) Full Power Nationals in Henderson Saturday, he set the new mark for squats in the 100 kg division at 661.3 lbs.

St. Clair also deadlifted nearly 622.8 lbs and was named the best overall lifter at the competition in addition to winning his weight class.

Full power meets have each lifter compete in squat, bench and deadlift events.

Also making the splash at the event was Harrison graduate Faith Wood.

She set a world record in her weight class for deadlift in only her second-ever meet.

Paul Wrenn, who is 71 years old, is still going strong as well after her squatted over 400 pounds.

Wrenn held a previous world record in 1981 when he squatted 975 lbs.

