Jason Morris Promoted to Owensboro Catholic Football Head Coach
Owensboro Catholic hires from within to name its new head football coach.
Jason Morris has been promoted from an assistant coach to lead the Aces this season.
Before coaching for the Aces, Morris was the head coach at McLean County, and was previously the offensive coordinator at Henderson County.
Morris says he has been leading the team since John Edge left for South Spencer, and looks forward to the next chapter of Aces Football.
