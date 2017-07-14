Jason Haggard Update, Pleads Not Guilty

The Posey County man charged with attempted murder after an incident in Wadesville pleads not guilty. Jason Haggard appeared before a judge Friday.

He’s still being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Haggard is also charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, battery, strangulation and resisting.

Authorities say he and a woman got into a fight Wednesday night. He dragged her and wrapped a belt around her neck. The woman allegedly stabbed Haggard and then ran way to get help.

Authorities eventually had to tase him before taking him to the hospital.

Haggard is due back in court August 23rd.

To read the previous story click here.

Comments

comments