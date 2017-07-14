44News | Evansville, IN

Jason Haggard Update, Pleads Not Guilty

Jason Haggard Update, Pleads Not Guilty

July 14th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Posey County man charged with attempted murder after an incident in Wadesville pleads not guilty. Jason Haggard appeared before a judge Friday.

He’s still being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Haggard is also charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, battery, strangulation and resisting.

Authorities say he and a woman got into a fight Wednesday night. He dragged her and wrapped a belt around her neck. The woman allegedly stabbed Haggard and then ran way to get help.

Authorities eventually had to tase him before taking him to the hospital.

Haggard is due back in court August 23rd.

To read the previous story click here.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.