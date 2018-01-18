Jason Cullum Talks About Grand Avenue Shooting

Officers involved in a shooting earlier this week were not aware of the suspect’s history before they arrived at the scene. Sgt. Jason Cullum said the officers only knew Vincent Bufkin’s first name.

Bufkin has multiple past arrests for violence against police officers, including an arrest in 2009 for allegedly threatening to kill then U.S. Congressman, and former Sheriff, Brad Ellsworth.

Earlier today on 44News This Morning, Sgt. Cullum said the police department does not have a requirement to try all other tools before using lethal force.

Cullum said the department also has in place a peer support network for officers involved in shootings, along with a support network for spouses.

