Jason Aldean Set to Take Stage in Evansville

Jason Aldean, recently dubbed the American Country Music Entertainer of the Year, has announced he will be performing in Evansville later this year.

Aldean will take stage at the Ford Center on May 9th during his 2019 “Ride All Night” tour.

Named after one of the most intriguing tracks off his number one selling album Rearview Town, Aldean has tapped Kane Brown as direct support for the full-throttle run along with Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver as they trek to over 30 cities nationwide.

Tickets start at $34.75 and go on sale next Friday, February 15th at 10:00AM over at livenation.com. Tickets will also be available at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

Comments

comments