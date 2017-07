Country music singer Jason Aldean is coming to Evansville. Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour will be at the Ford Center on Saturday, October 14th at 7:30 p.m. His special guests include Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 21st at 10 a.m., and tickets start at $33.25.

For ticket information, visit Live Nation, call 1-800-745-3000, or go to the Ford Center Box Office.

For more information, visit Jason Aldean.

