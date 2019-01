Country music fans in the Tri-State will have a chance to enjoy some big entertainment this coming May.

Jason Aldean is set to come to the Ford Center in Evansville on May 9th. Tickets are now for sale and they start at $120 per seat.

Special guests such as Kane Brown and Carly Peace will be featured in the tour. The concert time has not yet been set but will be released at a later date.

Click here to purchase tickets.

