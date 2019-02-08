Jason Aldean Coming to Evansville!

Three-time and reigning American Country Music Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean recently announced details for his 2019 “Ride All Night” tour launching in May!



Named after one of the most intriguing tracks off his number one selling album Rearview Town, Aldean has tapped Kane Brown as direct support for the full-throttle run along with Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver as they trek to over 30 cities nationwide.

The tour will make a stop in Evansville on Thursday, May 9th at The Ford Center.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. At livenation.com, The Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

