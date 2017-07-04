Home Illinois Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce July 4th Project July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars announced an ambitious new project called A Day in the Life. It’s a curated portrait of America that will capture 24 hours in the life of this country on Fourth of July, 2017.

It will focus on capturing the American Dream and will explore the beauty, conflict, diversity and unity within the U.S.

Leto will curate an experimental film that captures the real America.

Thirty Seconds to Mars has crews in every state, filming today, but also invites fans and filmmakers to submit footage they shoot, so they can also be a part of the project.

Comments

comments