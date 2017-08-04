JaQuan Lyle Commits to New Mexico

Former Bosse Basketball standout JaQuan Lyle will transfer to New Mexico to play basketball, according to a report by Jon Rothsetein, a CBS College Basketball Insider who also reports for FanRag Sports Network.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Lyle will sit out this upcoming season before becoming eligible to play in the 2018-19 season.

Lyle reportedly left the Ohio State on April 11 after finishing his sophomore season. His biography and picture were no longer listed on OSU’s website following that date.

Lyle was arrested in May on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Piston’s Bar and Grill in Evansville.

Lyle has not responded to 44News’ request for comment for this story.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments