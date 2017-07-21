Home Indiana Japser Parklands Gifted With Additional 25 Acres July 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The city of Jasper will take over the remaining acreage of what became the Jasper Parklands. The last 25 acres were gifted to the city from the Dubois County Community Foundation.

The land sits immediately next to the existing 50-acre Parklands. The foundation bought the 25 acres with money from private donors and a matching grant from two trust funds.

The foundation will also continue to work with the park board on the Parklands. It also gave more than $1.3 million in private contributions to the city of Japser for the project.

