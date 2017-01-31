Home Indiana Japanese Teachers and Students to Visit Princeton this Fall January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Several students and teachers from Japan will be visiting one Tri-state city this fall. Three teachers and 10 students from Japan will visit Princeton between September 23rd and the 27th.

City officials are looking for any families interested in hosting these teachers and students from Japan. As a host family, you must live in Gibson County and it’s preferable to have a high school student living in the household. Anyone living in the host family’s household over 18 will have to pass a background check.

Host families are responsible for making the exchange students and teachers feel comfortable and teaching them about the American lifestyle.

For interested families, call Rachel Beloat, Communications Director for the City of Princeton at communications@princetoncity.com. Tahara, Japan has been Princeton’s sister city since 2002.

