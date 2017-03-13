Home Indiana January Indiana Unemployment Rate is the Lowest Since 2001 March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana’s unemployment rate is the lowest percentage it has been since 2001. January’s unemployment rate is at 4% for the Hoosier state. Indiana’s Labor Force increased by 7,162 over the previous month with a 6,344 increase in employment and a 818 increase in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor forces stands at more than 3.3 million and the state’s 64.2% labor force participation rates, which remain above the national rate of 62.9%.

To hire qualified employees, the Department of Workforce Development is engaging Hoosier employers to inform the state’s workforce about training and education efforts to align employer demand and producing skilled employees.

Private sector employment has grown by more than 31,000 over the year. Unemployment insurance claims also remain at the lowest point in three decades.

Comments

comments