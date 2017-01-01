January 1, 1876 Record Warmth & Severe Weather
January 1, 1876
On the warmest New Year’s Day on record, with highs in the 70s, a severe t’storm in the evening produced a tornado with “heavy losses” from Knox to Daviess counties.
The tornado damage was first reported 1 mile west of Wheatland where a house & barns were destroyed. One person was injured seriously & one man attempted to hang on to a tree as it rapidly approached. He was picked up & blown 225′ & injured nearby. A nearby wagon was blown 150′ & demolished, while another was tossed 140′ & destroyed, its tongue buried deeply into the ground. Of interest was the complete disappearance of all of the chickens on the farm. The tornado continued on north of Wheatland with a track through the West Fork White River bottoms with significant destruction to timber.
A man, wife & three children fled their home as the tornado approached & took shelter in a very large stump. The wife & children were uninjured, but the gradient winds of the tornado knocked a large limb down that fell upon the father, injuring him.
As it raced into Daviess County, it damaged & destroyed several homes & one shed near Washington.
Just earlier, a F2 tornado struck near Springfield, Illinois, wrecking homes, heavily-damaging a factory. The tornado bent steel girders of that factory in half.
St. Meinrad reported 75 degrees on this date at 2 p.m., making it the warmest New Year’s Day on record & the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of January. In east-central Illinois, Mattoon reached 72 & Spiceland, in east-central Indiana (Henry County), saw 70. After 74 on December 31, Louisville, Kentucky saw a high of 71 on this date. After 68 on December 31, even Chicago was 65.
Cherries & plums were reportedly beginning to bloom with spring peepers in song in the area. The peepers had been heard for the past 6 days & were heard as far north as Fort Wayne, Indiana & Bellefontaine, Ohio.
This followed a severe weather episode December 26, 1875, just 5 days earlier. A tornado tracked in Gibson County, near Owensville, completely destroying a brick school house. The bell thrown 300′. Damage from this tornado was reported as far southwest as near Griffin, Indiana.
In Spencer County, at Gentryville, one person was killed & another seriously injured when large limbs & trees were felled by high winds as they traveled in a wagon with a team of horses.