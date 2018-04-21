Janae Carter’s Family Celebrates Life After Tragedy

Everyone loves to hear news when a baby is expected to come into a family. For Janae Carter, it means so much more while recovering from a tragic car accident back in November.

Carter is welcoming a baby girl, whom she calls a miracle. She is survived by Terrance Barker, the father of her two children, Prince and Princess Carter. Janae was 9 weeks pregnant at the time a man running from police crashed into the family’s car in November. Today, a loving community stepped up to show their support to the family. Members of a local church, family and friends helped to put the baby shower together.

Janae’s mother says they are putting their faith and trust in God to get through the tragic incident. Sara Johnson says, “I want her to be as happy as she can be for the situation you know no baby can or no other child can replace, you know, the loss.”

But some scars don’t simply go away. Carter says, “The accident has really upset me and I’ve lost the rest of my family but me and Myracle is still here so I have to try to move forward and accept this new life that she definitely deserves.”

30 weeks pregnant and preparing for a drastically different life. Janae’s mother says, “She is worried you know about being a single parent know because you know Terrance is not here with us but I told her we have a big family and she’ll definitely not be a single parent.”

Janae says she is thankful for her odds at surviving. Now a family awaits the birth of Myracle Ann Carter. Janae says, “Another woman probably still wouldn’t have been able to still be pregnant after that but she is a miracle so that what we all came together to name her.”

Carter is expecting her daughter Myracle to arrive in June.

