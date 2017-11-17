James Bethel Gresham Home Will Serve Veterans

The house built for the mother of the first American casualty in WWI will soon be serving veterans again. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the James Bethel Gresham home in Evansville.

The almost completed project is the fruits of a months-long partnership between ECHO Housing and the Home Depot. It will serve as short-term transition housing for homeless veterans in the area.

With six beds available, the folks with ECHO Housing hope the home can serve about 100 veterans per year.

More than 100 Home Depot employees volunteered for this project.

Cameron said, “We go a $16,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation and then we went to work with the money and we had about 1,650 volunteer hours from eight stores in the Tri-State area so this is a really great time with Home Depot associates to help out and give back in the community.”

The James Bethel Gresham Home will also serve as Evansville’s Home Reintegration Program Headquarters.



