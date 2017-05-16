Jaiveon Eaves To Transfer From UE Men’s Basketball
Madisonville North-Hopkins graduate Jaiveon Eaves will no longer play for University of Evansville Men’s Basketball, according to a release by the athletic department.
UE Athletics told 44Sports where Eaves may transfer is not known at this time. He will be a sophomore.
Below is a statement from UE head coach Marty Simmons:
Jaiveon Eaves has decided to transfer from our program. We appreciate his contributions over the last year and wish him the best of luck going forward.
As a senior at Madisonville North-Hopkins, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.