An autopsy is underway for a Henderson County inmate that was found dead in his cell on December 17th.

Jailers say the man, identified as Robert Elliot, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 5:00PM.

Jail officials say Elliot had extensive medical issues and was being housed in the medical wing.

Authorities have not released the inmate’s name but say he has been housed at the jail since October.

