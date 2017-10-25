Home Indiana Evansville Jail Diversion Consultant Speaks at Mental Health Commission Public Meeting October 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Mental Health Commission is working to help raise awareness for mental health issues in the county, and Wednesday they brought in some help.

At their meeting Wednesday, the commission brought in Leon Evans the former president of the Center for Health Care Services in San Antonio.

He is nationally recognized for his jail diversion model which has delivered services to 4,000 people. His plan is to keep those with mental illness out of the criminal justice system and into more appropriate treatment.

“Mr. Evans has been talking to various community leaders, the hospitals, mental health system, law enforcement really it’s a large problem that has to be addressed as a city and a county,” says Mental Health Co-Commissioner Wyeth Hatfield.

Evans says he believes that 40 to 60 percent of people in jail have a form of mental illness.

