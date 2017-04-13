Jacob’s Village Adds New Community Center

A community for adults with disabilities just got a little bigger. Jacob’s Village had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly constructed community center. This center allows for more room for the staff, and also more space for resident and community activities. New programming includes everything from cooking to exercise classes.

Laura Hunt, Development Director, said, “Our residents are out in the community quite a bit, but they’re also here and need to have programming and activities here, so that’s worked out really well.”

The staff said this space has been a long time coming. And it would not have been possible without donors, like 911 Gives Hope, Old National Bank and G.D. Ritzy’s.

