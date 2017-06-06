Jacksonville Icemen Announce New Head Coach, VP of Hockey Operations

There’s a new head coach joining the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team. The Jacksonville Icemen announced that Jason Christie will lead the organization as Vice President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. He holds the most career coaching wins in the East Coach Hockey League (ECHL).

With more than a decade of coaching in the ECHL, Christie leads the league with a record 547 coaching wins.

Christie began his pro-level hockey career in 1991, playing for former ECHL team, the Columbus Chill. As a forward, he accumulated 146 goals and 230 assists (376 points) and 1,122 penalty minutes (PIM) in 555 games spead out over the ECHL, American Hockey League and the International Hockey Leagues. He began coaching the Peoria Rivermen in the 1999-2000 season.

Christie’s first task will be securing an NHL affiliate, which will be announced in early July.

The Jacksonville Icemen will begin their inaugural ECHL season at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena (JVMA) on Saturday, October 14th against in-state rival, Orlando Solar Bears.

The Icemen will play a 72-game season with 36 games at the JVMA.

For more information, visit Jacksonville IceMen.

