Jackie Young is used to playing under pressure.

She did that at Princeton, paving the way as Indiana’s all-time scoring leader. And she’s doing that now, starting for Notre Dame as a sophomore.

Young matched her career high of 23 points in No. 2 Notre Dame’s 100-67 road loss at No. 3, undefeated Louisville Thursday. She also recorded 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Young is currently averaging about 14 points per game this season.



