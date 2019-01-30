Jackie Young Returns to Practice Following Injury

The best high school basketball player to come out of the Tri-State has been out for Notre Dame recently.

Princeton native Jackie Young did not compete for the Fighting Irish last week. Young was out with an ankle injury, which she suffered during practice, when the team lost at unranked North Carolina Sunday by five points.

Young is hopeful for Wednesday’s game against Clemson. The junior guard is second in scoring for the team, and had the program’s seventh triple-double in program history earlier this month.

WSBT contributed video to this report.



