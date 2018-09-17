Home Indiana Jackie Young Prepares For Grand Marshal Role In The 2018 Fall Festival September 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Many people in the Tri-State are counting down the days until the start of the Fall Festival.

This year the West Side Nut Club has selected yet another great hometown role model.

Princeton High School alum and Notre Dame student Jackie Young will be the 2018 grand marshal of their parade.

“I actually haven’t been since I’ve been in college,” says Young.

“So it is going to be fun to get to come home and be involved, and be apart of the Fall Fest.”

The West Side Nut Club looks for what they call hometown heroes who drive home a message of growth to the city or region.

“Someone who cares about their community who wants to be apart of something bigger than themselves,” says parade chairman Jason McCord.

And Young says she has big shoes to fill after past grand marshals.

“Jackie follows Jared Eickhoff, and he followed Lilly King, and sometimes these kind of people just kind of present themselves as the parade comes along, so that is kind of how Jackie happened along,” says McCord.

One more hometown hero acting as the west side nut clubs’ grand marshal who is proud of where she came from.

“It’s an honor to be a small part of something that has been such a huge part of peoples lives,” says Young.

“I mean being from southern Indiana, we look forward to the first week of October. This is what we talk about all the time and we cant wait for fall to get here to go to the fall festival, so I mean it is going to be fun to be the grand marshal and have my family up there and just be able to good representation.”

“She’s a great role model academically, athletically,” says McCord.

“I think she is going to bring a real energetic young crowd to the parade this year.”

West side nut club officials say parade floats will be a big part of the festival again this year.

The fall festival kicks off September 30th for family day, and the parade takes place Saturday, October 6th.

