Jackie Young, Notre Dame Never Doubted National Championship Potential

Princeton native Jackie Young and Notre Dame Women’s Basketball are letting the title of “national champions” sink in.

Young had 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in the 61-58 victory over Mississippi State Sunday in Columbus. With three seconds to go, Young recorded the crucial assist to Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Young is a sophomore at Notre Dame, and is the IHSAA all-time scoring leader among boys and girls basketball.



