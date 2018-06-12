Home Indiana Evansville Jackie Young Already Preparing to Defend Notre Dame’s NCAA Title June 12th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Jackie Young is planning to make her way back to South Bend this week after spending the last month in her hometown of Princeton.

While she has taken time to rest and spend time with family, Young has been working out four days each week in Evansville to get ready for her junior season with Notre Dame Women’s Basketball.

Young and the Fighting Irish won the 2018 NCAA title this spring, and the 20-year-old is already preparing to defend the national championship.

Sports Director JoJo Gentry catches up with Young at her Alma mater of Princeton Community High School Tuesday.



