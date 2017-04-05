44News | Evansville, IN

Jack Nunge is a Finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball

April 5th, 2017 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Castle senior Jack Nunge is a finalist for Indiana Mr. Baseketball. The other three candidates are Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese, North Central’s Kris Wilkes, Fort Wayne Snider’s Malik Williams.

The award is determined by a vote of coaches and media.

Nunge, an Iowa commit, led Castle to a 24-4 record after falling at semi-state to Ben Davis. Finishing with 1,376 career points, Nunge averaged 12 points, 3.5 blocks, and 12 rebounds per game. He also shot 37 percent from the three.

The winner will be announced April 27 at the Indiana Sports Awards Banquet.

