Ivy Tech’s ASAP Program Celebrates Educational Milestone

In the Tri-State, Ivy Tech is celebrating an educational milestone for a program that aims to help at-risk high school students.

Ivy Tech’s Associate Accelerated Program helped more than 150 students earn an Associate’s Degree during the 2017-18 school year.

The school’s ASAP program provides students facing hardship an opportunity to earn an Associate’s in just 11 months. Most students who are chosen for the program are still in high school and are the first in their families to attend college.

Since ASAP’s inception, the program has enrolled more than 1,200 students, with another 300 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

