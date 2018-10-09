Ivy Tech Welcomes Bike Share Program

Ivy Tech Community College is the newest location for the Evansville Trails Coalition Upgrade Bike Share.

A celebration was held for the opening of the location, which makes it the eighth bike location in Evansville.

Ivy Tech Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel said he is pleased to have Ivy Tech sponsor this location. “We want our students and the public to have access to this transportation option,” Weinzapfel said. “Not only is it easily accessible on the corner of First Avenue at our campus, but it also provides a healthy and less costly alternative to traveling around Evansville.”

The Upgrade Bike Share Ride program has climbed to more than 7,000 rides since its opening in 2016. Students say the bike share is offering students a healthier alternative for getting to school.

To use the bikes, interested individuals need to download the Zagster app and join the Upgrade Bike Share.

Below are instructions on how to use the bikes once the app is downloaded:

Find the bike number and enter it into the Zagster app to get an unlock code

app to get an unlock code Enter the unlock code into the on-bike keypad.

Use the bike as needed for $3 an hour. (monthly, annual, and annual student memberships available)

Return the bike at the nearest Upgrade Zagster station.

station. Lock the bike and place the docking cable into the port and tap “end ride” into the Zagster app.

app. There are also options available to text message to ride the bike.

More information on the bike share program can be found by clicking here.

