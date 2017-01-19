Ivy Tech Unveils Program To Pay Students

Ivy Tech is kicking off a program it says will help students move into the workforce, and it may cut down on the cost of an education.

Ivy Tech will use a $600,000 grant to pay some students up to $12.50 an hour to attend certain classes. Those classes focus on advanced manufacturing. Officials say the program is aimed at people who are already in the workforce and may want to get more training to get a better job but cannot afford to return to school, and it is aimed at entry level students who may not be able to afford to go to school.

The program is limited to 94 students. The classes begin March 6th.

Ivy Tech says the program will also aid employers because many of them are not seeing applicants with the skills necessary to compete in an advanced manufacturing job.

Applications for the program can be found at www.ivytech.edu/skillup.

