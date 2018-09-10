Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech to Offer Course to Earn Commercial Driver’s License September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A course to earn a Commercials Driver’s License will be available to students at Ivy Tech Community College beginning on September 10th.

The program comes just in time for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 9th-15th. The program contributes to the industry’s demand for 400,000 new drivers each year.

Started by the American Trucking Association, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week features the work of those in the industry and showcases the pivotal role they play.

“CDL is a high-wage, high-demand certification in Southwest Indiana,” said Kyla Krieg, Ivy Tech Workforce Alignment Consultant. “The CDL program at Ivy Tech Evansville is making an impact in key sectors that drive the Hoosier economy, such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and energy delivery. The first-year earnings and flexibility for over-the-road drivers are attractive. Many carriers recruit new drivers directly from our program or sponsor existing employees to earn their CDL. Additionally, some students will find that CDL can add value to a degree or academic credential from Ivy Tech, as is the case with many of our diesel technology graduates.”

Students can earn their CDL in as little as four weeks. The college offers day and night classes beginning every two weeks. The training will include classroom instruction, drive time, learning materials, a Department of Transportation physical, drug screening, and CDL Class A License testing.

More information can be found by clicking here or by calling 812-429-9868.

