Ivy Tech Students Help Install HVAC System For Community One October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech students in Evansville are putting their skills to use while giving back all at the same time.

Students are helping install an HVAC system for the Christian non-profit development group Community One.

One element of the organization’s mission is to fix up vacant and dilapidated homes, especially in under-served neighborhoods.

The work is privately funded, and this effort by Ivy Tech’s students is a gift from the school’s Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Technology Program.

Community One says its work not only gives people in need an affordable place to live, but also tackles blight in our area.

