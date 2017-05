Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Students Design One Of A Kind Bench For UCS May 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Dozens of Ivy Tech students are designing a one of a kind bench for United Caring Shelters.

For several years, Biology students collected thousands of bottle caps to make two benches.

Each bench has 40,000 caps, and weighs about 400 pounds each.

These benches are the culmination of the hard work of 75 students.

