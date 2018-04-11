Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Speaker Series To Feature Vectren CFO Susan Hardwick April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College’s annual Speaker Series will feature Vectren CFO Susan Hardwick. The presentation will be in the Vectren Auditorium on April 17th at 6 p.m.

Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vectren Corp., will present the keynote address, “Choices”. She will reflect on the day-to-day personal and corporate experiences and decisions that led to her current position and programs at Vectren.

A public reception is planned prior to this presentation at 5:30 p.m. in the foyer of the auditorium.

In 2016, Hardwick was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vectren Corporation. Before her current role, she served as senior VP, CFO and VP, controller and assistant treasurer of Vectren.

Hardwick received the Torchbearer Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Commission on Women in 2016 and was honored as Indiana Business Journal CFO of the Year in 2016.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Karen Gore at 812-429-1450.

