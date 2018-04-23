Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Signs Reverse Transfer Agreement With Five Indiana Institutions April 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech students will have a wide range of options for continuing their education. Ivy Tech signed a statewide reverse transfer agreement with Ball State University, Indiana State University, Indiana University, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Northwest) and the University of Southern Indiana.

This agreement is also in collaboration with Vincennes University. The agreement will only be applicable to students who have transferred to one of the aforementioned institutions prior to completing their associate’s degree.

The agreement allows students to add to their resume while working towards a bachelor’s degree.

In order for students to be eligible for the program, students must meet the following transfer policies and conditions:

Students must be enrolled and in good academic standing at the four-year institution. First-time, full-time students are not eligible and must have transferred to the four-year institution to establish residency before transferring to the four-year institution. Students must have completed a minimum of 15 credit hours at the two-year institution. Students must have attained a minimum of 75 credit hours (including the 15 credit hours from the two-year institution), and not more than 90 total credit hours during their time at the four-year institution. Students must have met all admission requirements at the four-year institution, including attaining at least a 2.0 GPA from the two-year institution. Students must not have earned a degree from the two-year institution.



