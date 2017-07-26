Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Reveals Artist Who Designed New Bus Shelter July 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Ivy Tech reveals the alumnus, and artist, who designed a new bus shelter. The shelter, on First Avenue in Evansville, has an Ivy Tech theme.

The community college recognized Darren Wharton for his work. This project began in 2011 when the need for a covered shelter was recognized.

Darren, who was a student at the time, started the preliminary design sketches and renderings.

A company in Lake Forest, Illinois brought Darren’s concept to life and Danco Construction finished the installation in May.

