Ivy Tech Professor Honored With Annual President’s Award

An Ivy Tech Community College professor is being recognized with the school’s highest honor. Donna Zimmerman, Associate Professor of Automation and Robotics Technology (AART) is the 2017 recipient of the annual President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction for Ivy Tech Community College Southwest.

Ivy Tech picked 14 full-time faculty members across the Hoosier state to receive this honor. Then one full-time faculty member will be selected to receive the Founder’s Award, which is the college’s highest honor.

Zimmerman began as an adjunct 12 years ago at Ivy Tech, and has nearly 10 years of full-time teaching with the college. She has led the Advanced Automation and Robotics program for the past five years.

Donna Zimmerman has received numerous awards and honors, including most recently the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.

She also received an Award for Excellence from Indiana Career and Technical Education for the AART Service Learning Program in 2016.

She teaches service learning to four classes, including modifying a wheelchair, along with the robotics, welding and automotive programs, and Toyota, and Easterseals Rehabilitation. She even collaborated on an autonomous lawnmower with Pike Central High School.

