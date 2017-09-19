Home Indiana Evansville Ivy Tech Partners with Red Cross for Blood Drive September 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Medical students at Ivy Tech teamed up with the Red Cross Tuesday to help support those devastated by the hurricanes down south.

Those disasters have left some parts of Texas and Florida without the blood they need.

“With both the major hurricanes that recently happened blood is in high demand right now. So not only am I working, I’m also in queue to give a blood donation as well,” says Summer Aulich, Ivy Tech Medical Professor.

There will be more blood drives to come.

